Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $197.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $201.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

