Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,321 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $133.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average of $133.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $161.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.51%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

