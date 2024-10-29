Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 19,100 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $13,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 173.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 362,121 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $54.47.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

