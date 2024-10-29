The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Allstate were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 38.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $226,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 0.6 %

ALL stock opened at $189.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.42 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Allstate’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

