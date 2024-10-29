J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,572,000.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.27.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

