Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,370,000 after acquiring an additional 395,477 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 543.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,765,000 after buying an additional 132,871 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fortinet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $3,189,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,250 shares of company stock worth $6,790,149. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

