J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.04.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.