State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEU. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 590.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Stock Down 0.3 %

NEU opened at $537.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $469.68 and a 52 week high of $650.00.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $724.95 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 15.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at NewMarket

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total transaction of $691,273.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,862.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

