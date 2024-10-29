Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Boosted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $271.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $274.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.