Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $684,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Vistra by 4.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.5% during the third quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VST opened at $127.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.37 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $143.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.2195 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

