AGCO (AGCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect AGCO to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGCO opened at $101.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $130.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

