J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 752 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,488.0% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after buying an additional 257,658 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 798.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 171,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 152,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 142,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

IYE stock opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $51.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.