State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 3,000 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,088,000 after acquiring an additional 665,633 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Onsemi by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42,117 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 14.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,968,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,518,000 after purchasing an additional 380,471 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,765,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,608,000 after buying an additional 201,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 6.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,596,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,939,000 after buying an additional 161,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ON. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,651 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onsemi Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

