J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 316 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 218,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 287,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

