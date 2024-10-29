Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $476,000 Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $109,040,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 836.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 473,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,133,000 after buying an additional 422,676 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $67,914,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 94.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after purchasing an additional 312,882 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,771,000 after purchasing an additional 242,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,670. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $179.07 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $220.91. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.02 and a 200-day moving average of $179.57.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.