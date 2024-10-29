J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research upped their price objective on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

General Electric Trading Down 2.1 %

GE opened at $175.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.99 and its 200-day moving average is $168.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.66 and a 52-week high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

