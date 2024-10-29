Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,770 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 542,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after buying an additional 67,806 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $1,903,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,591,000 after purchasing an additional 721,117 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Masco by 119.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 290,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after buying an additional 157,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

