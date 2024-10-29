J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 443 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $393,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

