First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stock Holdings Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.