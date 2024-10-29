J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 4,048 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $126.24 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,156.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,902.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,557.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,902.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,907 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

