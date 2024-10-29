Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

