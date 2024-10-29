J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,760 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 264,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 75,178 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 225.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $73.65.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.