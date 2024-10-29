Salomon & Ludwin LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Walmart by 173.5% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 4,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 784,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 511,086 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 197.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 225.5% during the first quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,198,598.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,784,857 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $665.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

