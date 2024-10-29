J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,575 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

