J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,842 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3293 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

