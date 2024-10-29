J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYLD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.03.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

