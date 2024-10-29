J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,310 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,892,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $449.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.