Salomon & Ludwin LLC Raises Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,314,000 after buying an additional 1,558,538 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $420,720,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 47,830.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 936,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,377,000 after purchasing an additional 934,123 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,648,000 after purchasing an additional 463,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $210,480,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $476.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $472.59 and a 200-day moving average of $451.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $373.69 and a 1-year high of $487.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

