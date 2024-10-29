Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 33,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 356,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 52,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $141.49 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.51 and a fifty-two week high of $144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.21.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

