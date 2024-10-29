Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Increased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 9,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $286.44 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,862.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.