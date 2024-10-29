J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,431 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth $52,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth $53,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth $53,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth $72,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.15. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.73%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

