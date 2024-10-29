iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $583.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $570.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.11. The stock has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $414.04 and a one year high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

