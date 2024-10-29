Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 68.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Pool by 26.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.11.

Shares of POOL opened at $369.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

