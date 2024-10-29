Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Decreased by First American Bank

First American Bank trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 3.6% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First American Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $50,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 169.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $895.71 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $547.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $919.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $864.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.29 billion, a PE ratio of 131.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.