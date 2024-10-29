Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.2 %

CHD stock opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.06. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

