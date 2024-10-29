Leuthold Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

