Leuthold Group LLC Sells 212 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $502,671.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,787.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 531,228 shares of company stock valued at $28,267,714. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

General Motors Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE GM opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $54.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

