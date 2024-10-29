Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,133,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Caleres by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Caleres by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 67,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Caleres Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of CAL opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.91. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $44.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

About Caleres



Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

