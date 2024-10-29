Leuthold Group LLC Acquires Shares of 49,192 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 27,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.6 %

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

