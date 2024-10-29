First American Bank Has $21.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First American Bank increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,931,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.48.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HD opened at $402.99 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.96 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

