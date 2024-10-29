J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $125.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $135.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.42.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $115.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.62. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $134.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 212.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

