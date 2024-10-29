Family Investment Center Inc. Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Family Investment Center Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. FCG Investment Co increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 211.1% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.0% during the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $895.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $919.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $864.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $851.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.