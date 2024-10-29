Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in Moody’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 9,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,606.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

NYSE MCO opened at $461.87 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $495.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $477.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.32. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

