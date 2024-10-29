GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of GMS by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in GMS by 138.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in GMS during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.28 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.02.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GMS from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

