O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $1,088.00 at Barclays

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $986.00 to $1,088.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,197.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,152.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,082.71. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $914.50 and a 12 month high of $1,221.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,407,347.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,734 shares of company stock worth $35,789,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,507,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

