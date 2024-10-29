Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $402.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.96 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.61 and its 200-day moving average is $360.44.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

