Leuthold Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAK. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 12,119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,325 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 38,012 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth $3,967,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $3,845,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 12,831.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IAK opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $133.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $715.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.
iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
