Leuthold Group LLC Has $704,000 Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

