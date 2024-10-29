SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 38,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,485,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.30. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $97.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

