H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Holdings Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of H&R Block worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in H&R Block by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.4% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $613,166.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 893,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,332,168.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $613,166.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,332,168.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,165,309.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,491.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,056. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.17. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

